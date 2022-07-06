PINE KNOLL SHORES — Betty Carr, a beloved institution and literally “the voice” of Pine Knoll Shores, has retired after 32 years, and the board of commissioners voted unanimously Friday to name their meeting room after her.
It’s now the Betty Carr Board Room, and Friday was proclaimed Betty Carr Day.
“Betty began working for the town in 1990 and has served over the years as the interim town manager, town clerk, finance officer, town administrator and editor of the town’s newspaper, The Shoreline,” Mayor John Brodman said Tuesday. “Betty served in the administrations of eight mayors and at least 20 commissioners.
“Betty oversaw the town’s first beach renourishment project in 2001,” the mayor continued. “She managed the transition from an all-volunteer to a paid fire and EMS department, and the purchase of the public safety building. Betty led the staff through a decade-long effort to purchase and manage the town’s current water system, and she was a strong advocate for the transition to our town manager/council form of government.”
Ms. Carr said Wednesday she is 90 years old and decided it was time to slow down a bit, but not too much. She’s going to volunteer with the Broad Street Clinic.
She started working with the town in her late 50s and said the town residents and town staff have been her family.
“It feels kind of strange not to be going to work,” she said. “I love this place and the people.”
She agreed she’s done almost every job in the town.
“I started at the bottom, went to the top and then went all the way back down to the bottom,” she said.
Having the town board meeting room named for her was a big honor, Ms. Carr said.
“I begged (Town Manager) Brian Kramer not to make a big deal out this (retirement),” she said. “I wanted to go out quiet like I came in. But it is a big honor.”
Ms. Carr has been far more than just an employee. For years, as the receptionist, she was the first person anyone saw when he or she entered the town hall, and for decades she has been the voice on the phone, directing calls to the right people with a sweet southern accent one hears less and less often these days in a retirement haven full of transplants.
“Do not worry, her amazing voice will always be part of the town hall phone greeting,” the town stated on its Facebook page.
“We all love and respect Betty. Betty was the heart and soul, and the face of Pine Knoll Shores for two-thirds of the time the town has been in existence,” Mayor Brodman said.
The town will celebrate its 50th birthday in 2023.
“I’m leaving it in good hands,” Ms. Carr said Wednesday. “It’s developing just like it should be.”
“We will all miss Betty, but we look forward to her visits. Paige Taylor-Ward will now be the first person you see when you come into town hall,” Mayor Brodman said.
“As people enter the board room, they will see the sign above the double doors and hopefully emulate the kindness and selflessness that Betty has shown for over three decades,” the town added on the Facebook page.
