BROAD CREEK — When Bogue Sound Elementary School teacher Dana Tucker and her assistants discovered students were demonstrating interest in food and pretending to play at Chick-fil-A, they decided to build their own restaurant in the classroom.
The simulated Chick-fil-A is complete with word/picture menus, a cash register, money, uniforms and even a “health inspector grade.”
The school hosted a parent luncheon and classroom ribbon-cutting May 3 for the simulated restaurant. Patrick Conneely, Chick-fil-A store owner, and Leah Andrews with the store’s marketing division, participated.
In addition, Chick-fil-A sponsored a field trip lunch for Tucker’s class, comprised of third- through fifth-grade students, and worked with them to raise money for the local Special Olympics program. During the field trip, the store’s staff assisted some of the students to help with the drive-thru line.
Bogue Sound Elementary School principal Jenny Bell said the classroom restaurant has allowed the students “to improve and build upon life, social, communication, math and reading skills.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.