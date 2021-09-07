PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town officials might take action Wednesday on a proposed resident survey on short-term rentals, as well as proposed amendments to the town code of ordinances.
The board of commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the town hall board room at 100 Municipal Circle and online via Zoom. According to the meeting agenda, the board will receive a report on a proposal to hold an online survey to find out what issues residents and property owners may have with short-term rentals in town. The planning board came up with this proposal at its Aug. 24 meeting in response to the board of commissioners’ direction to look into potential regulations for such rentals.
Town planner Kevin Reed said at the Aug. 24 meeting residents have already voiced concerns to town staff regarding short-term rentals but most of these issues have been with the behavior of the renters, such as noise and parking along town streets.
Commissioners will also hold a public hearing Sept. 8 on proposed amendments to chapters 74 and 66 of the town code of ordinances. After the hearing, the board may take action on the proposed amendments.
The planning board unanimously recommended at its Aug. 24 meeting the board of commissioners approve the amendments. These amendments are proposed to comply with N.C. General Statute 160D. Chapter 74 concerns property zoning, while Chapter 66 concerns subdivisions.
The agenda for the Sept. 8 board meeting also includes the following items:
· A staff request to authorize the town manager to submit a letter of interest to apply for a state Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant.
· Presentation of a proclamation recognizing the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
· A closed session to discuss property acquisition, personnel matters and approve closed session minutes.
