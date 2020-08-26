Carteret County beach visitation up in June despite pandemic

EMERALD ISLE — Although it might seem counterintuitive, the coronavirus pandemic appears to have increased beach visitation to Carteret County this summer, at least in June, the latest month for which 2020 figures are available.
That was the word Monday afternoon from Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Greg Rudolph, who presented the figures during a meeting of the Carteret County Beach Commission in the town board meeting room in Emerald Isle.
“The June 2020 occupancy tax collection was up by 16.9 percent compared to the June 2019 collection, representing a $228,651 total increase for the month,” Mr. Rudolph said. That means the county’s beach nourishment fund, which gets half the proceeds from the occupancy tax, got $114,326 more than it did last June.
“In fact,” Mr. Rudolph added, “the June 2020 (occupancy tax collection) was the highest ever for this particular month, albeit just barely.”
“Although on the surface one would think the impacts from COVID-19 would be a detriment to visitation, the opposite has likely proved to be the case,” Mr. Rudolph added in his monthly presentation to the commission, which advises his office. “Anecdotally we’re experiencing visitation from families who usually travel to other states, or other countries for that matter, for vacation, but because of travel restrictions, are now ‘discovering’ Bogue Banks.”
In addition, Mr. Rudolph said, it appears that with more of the public working remotely, more people had the freedom to spend time at destination locations, like the beaches of Carteret County.
“Couple these demographical trends with the fact that we can accommodate more visitors this year than last because the condos and hotels that were damaged during (Hurricane) Florence are repaired and are back online this year,” he added.
Still, Mr. Rudolph said, ending the fiscal year with a record-setting June “was not enough to overcome the negative financial impacts of COVID-19 restrictions that caused dramatic drops in March and April,”which featured the closure of many beach accesses and a temporary prohibition on short-term rentals.
As a result, occupancy taxes for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which ended June 30, were down by 5.4% compared to fiscal year 2018-19. The gross total for 2019-20 was $7,271,245, compared to $7,689,127 in 2018-19.
“If we had the exact same collection for just March and April in 2020 as we had in 2019, then the 2019-20 collections would have been up by just under 0.5 percent,” he said.
Analyses, Mr. Rudolph said, show the “other” category” of room tax revenue – mostly online private rentals – was “strongly positive” compared to hotel-motel and condominium collections.
“This makes sense considering how COVID-19 has affected how and why visitation is occurring,” Mr. Rudolph said.
The beach nourishment fund at the conclusion of June was approximately $16.3 million, calculated by taking the opening balance on July 1, 2019, adding revenue through June and subtracting expenditures through the same month. July is routinely the highest month for collections, once exceeding $2 million, in 2017. August collections sometimes exceed June’s.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
