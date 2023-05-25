STRAITS - Authorities have announced an investigation into the death of a Straits woman who was found deceased in her home Sunday, May 21.
Lee Ann Gallagher, 57, of Whitehurst Drive was found lifeless in her residence, officials said.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Gallagher in Greenville on Friday, May 26 to determine the cause of death.
Law enforcement from Carteret County Sheriff's Office have classified the case as an active homicide investigation until further notice.
Further details have not been disclosed at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 252-726-INFO or the sheriff's office at 252-728-8400.
