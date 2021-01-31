USDA suspends collections
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday the temporary suspension of past-due debt collections and foreclosures for distressed borrowers under the Farm Storage Facility Loan and the Direct Farm Loan programs administered by the Farm Service Agency.
The USDA will temporarily suspend non-judicial foreclosures, debt offsets or wage garnishments and referring foreclosures to the Department of Justice. The USDA will work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to stop judicial foreclosures and evictions on accounts previously referred to the DOJ, according to a notice.
Additionally, the USDA has extended deadlines for producers to respond to loan servicing actions, including loan deferral consideration for financially distressed and delinquent borrowers. In addition, for the Guaranteed Loan Program, flexibilities have been made available to lenders to assist in servicing their customers.
The announcement by the USDA expands previous actions undertaken by the department to lessen financial hardship. According to USDA data, more than 12,000 borrowers, about 10% of all borrowers, are eligible for the relief announced today. Overall, the FSA lends to more than 129,000 farmers, ranchers and producers.
Murphy to serve on veterans’ affairs committee
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, who represents much of eastern North Carolina, including Carteret County, will serve on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, his office announced Wednesday.
“It’s an honor to represent the 95,000 veterans who live in the Third District on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee,” Rep. Murphy said in the announcement. “Our veterans have selflessly served our great nation and deserve the benefits that their service has earned them. So I am especially thrilled to have another avenue to regularly advocate for the veterans in eastern North Carolina as well as the nation at large who have given so much for our country.”
Cape Carteret planners nix meeting
The Cape Carteret Planning Board has canceled its meeting scheduled for Tuesday due to a lack of agenda items.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, March 2 at 6 p.m.
Cedar Point planners to meet Tuesday
The Cedar Point Planning Board will meet Tuesday night to consider a Unified Development Ordinance amendment that would allow contractor’s offices to be in the B-1 (general business) zoning district.
According to the agenda for the 6:30 p.m. meeting on Zoom, the amendment would also distinguish between a contractor’s plant or storage yard and a contractor’s office and would establish specific standards for a contractor’s office. Currently, the UDO allows either use only in a light industrial warehouse or light industrial zone.
Anyone who wants to comment should advise Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun by emailing jcalhoun@cedarpointnc.org or calling town hall at 252-393-7898 before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
To join the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/82903561205?pwd=cXpWY3k2WUNnRyt4d1pTOUdHMWR5dz09.
