PINE KNOLL SHORES — Residents of Pine Knoll Shores must say goodbye to a long-standing community leader, as Joan Lamson, a former mayor, died at her home Monday. She was 83 years old.
Her service plans had not been announced by presstime, and Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City is handling the arrangements.
Mayor Jon Brodman issued a statement Tuesday, expressing condolences to Ms. Lamson’s family and friends.
“Joan will be sorely missed by many people in Pine Knoll Shores and Carteret County,” the mayor said. “Joan was very active in public service in Carteret County, as well as in Pine Knoll Shores.”
According to a September 2020 article by Kathy Werle in The Shoreline, the town’s newsletter, Ms. Lamson was born and raised in Denver, Colo. She began her education at the University of Denver, during which time she had three children. She and her husband, Wade, later moved to Huntsville, Ala., and then to Cleveland, Ohio.
Ms. Lamson founded and operated a metal finishing company there for 20 years, during which time she received a master’s degree from Case Western Reserve University. In 1994, she and her family moved to Pine Knoll Shores.
Ms. Lamson became the first elected mayor of Pine Knoll Shores. Prior to her tenure, the town board of commissioners chose the mayor. Ms. Lamson served from 2003-09.
“Many significant projects were on the drawing board during Mayor Lamson’s tenure,” Ms. Werle said, “not the least being her decision, along with the commissioners, to change the town’s form of government.”
Town officials chose to hire a town manager, Brian Kramer, who remains at the post.
“When Brian Kramer walked in for his interview, there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that he was the man for the job,” Ms. Werle said. “The mayor and the commissioners now set policy, and the manager implements their policies, including hiring and firing employees.”
Other noteworthy events Ms. Lamson had a hand in, according to Ms. Werle, were purchasing a water company, writing a cash-management policy for staff and updating the land-use plan and Occupational Safety and Health Administration files.
Pine Knoll Shores public services administrator Betty Carr is a longtime staffer member who served during Ms. Lamson’s tenure as mayor. Ms. Carr said in a Tuesday email to the News-Times she was town administrator during that mayoral term.
“She was a born leader,” Ms. Carr said. “Her commitment to her role as mayor was remarkable.”
Ms. Werle said Ms. Lamson enjoyed her role in maintaining the town’s relationships with the state General Assembly, Carteret County government and other Bogue Banks municipalities.
“Mayor Lamson was proud to be the face and the voice of Pine Knoll Shores at a time of much changed,” Ms. Werle said.
Even after her time as mayor, Ms. Lamson continued to be involved with the local community. Emerald Isle town clerk Sarah Williams worked in Pine Knoll Shores when Ms. Lamson served as chairperson of the town’s age-friendly committee, an advisory committee focused on improving features, facilities and services for older residents.
“Joan was just a wonderful woman,” Ms. Williams said. “She stepped up when we needed someone to lead the age-friendly committee. She came in with a plan.”
Ms. Williams described Ms. Lamson as “a remarkable woman.”
“She was kind, but she could command a room,” Ms. Williams said. “I learned a lot from her, watching her at meetings. She made people feel heard and made sure everyone was working toward common goals. (The age-friendly committee) had some really successful forums, she helped that committee form a vision.”
Commissioner Ted Goetzinger said he’d known Ms. Lamson for more than 20 years.
“Joan really loved Pine Knoll Shores,” Mr. Goetzinger said. “During all the time I knew her, she was active. Joan made a difference in a lot of people’s lives. This town is going to miss her.”
Commissioner Clark Edwards, meanwhile, said met Ms. Lamson when he moved to town in 2004.
“I got involved on the planning board,” Mr. Edwards said. “She was very encouraging and welcoming.”
Mr. Edwards said Ms. Lamson got involved in every aspect of the community she could, including Carteret Community College and the Carteret Health Care Board of Directors.
One of her qualities Mr. Edwards admired was her ability to work with others, even if they disagreed.
“You could talk with her and not have the same opinion, but find a middle ground,” he said. “That’s a skill I respect. She was very kind and gave to the community around her.”
Reporter's note: This article was updated at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, to include a statement from the town.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(1) comment
Worked with Joan at SCORE -Service Corp of Retired Executives. She was the driving force. A great leader. Provided help to small business folks that made a difference.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.