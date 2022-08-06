EASTERN NC – This past weekend and next, the Elysian Players are presenting "Moana Jr.," a play based on the 2016 Disney film, "Moana." There are multiple performances, including both evening shows and matinees.
The shows are scheduled for Aug. 5, 6, 12, and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and on Aug. 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 2:30 p.m. at Havelock High School, located at 101 Webb Blvd.
The show features approximately 40 children, ages 5 through 18. The play is one hour of singing, dancing and beautiful costumes and props.
The Elysian Players’ website describes the play as a “thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story (that) follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage.”
The show features incredible vocal talent. The main character, Moana, is played by McKinley Schoden. Moana’s grandma, Gramma Tala, is played by the angelic sounding Cecilia Wiggs.
Moana’s best friends, the hilarious Pua and Hei Hei, are played by Georgia Long and Avery Gainey, who had the whole audience laughing on opening night.
Maui, a demigod friend of Moana, is played by Gavin Mayo, who along with the Maui ensemble, entertained the audience with a high energy musical number.
Each member of the ensembles embodied their roles. The members of the ocean ensemble committed to their roles with graceful movement, setting the scene. The members of the monster ensemble sold their roles with growls and fierce expressions.
Tamatoa, a shiny and self-obsessed crab with attitude, is played by the talented Laurel Henry with Jasper Kelley and Grace Lakin as the claws. The three actors move as one creature, choreography included.
Every member of the cast shines, and their hard work rehearsing since May has paid off with an amazing and entertaining show for adults and children alike. Regardless of your familiarity with the movie "Moana," they tell the story.
Moana’s amazing directors, Chameshia Coplon and Myriah Harkley, want to thank Melissa Kelley and Rebekah Lakin for their many contributions to the play, including costuming and backstage help. They also want to thank Katie Dixon and Shannon Henry for providing spaces for rehearsal. In addition, they greatly appreciate the host of parents who came together to help with sets, costuming, and more.
Tickets are on sale for $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 12 and under.
