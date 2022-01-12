Community college students who will enroll for the 2022 fall semester can apply for scholarships valued at up to $1,000 each from Carteret-Craven Electric Foundation. The foundation will award scholarships to four students.
Scholarships will be awarded according to need (75%) and merit (25%). To be eligible, the applicant must live at a residence that is served by Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative.
Additional eligibility requirements and applications are available online at ccemc.com/Scholarships or at the co-op’s office in Newport or Havelock. The completed packet must be received by CCEC by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 29.
Since 2005, the foundation has awarded more than $55,000 in community college scholarships to 61 deserving students.
