BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a missing Newport woman.
Lauren Diane Johnston was reported missing after failing to return to her residence on Oscar Hill Road in Newport, according to the sheriff’s office. She was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. She may be operating a borrowed vehicle identified as a dark blue 2002 Toyota Celica with North Carolina license plate RAP-6509.
Ms. Johnston is a white 32-year-old female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and may be in the areas of Bell Creek or Beaufort.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to notify CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
Reporter's note: This article was last updated at 11:32 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2020, to add when the subject was last seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.