HAVELOCK - A Newport man was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison in Craven County after being arrested for multiple drug charges.
Hector Ray Mayo, 40, of Newport pled guilty to trafficking between four to 14 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a childcare facility, trafficking in methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.
Mayo received two prison sentences of 70-93 months and 20-36 months.
He was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and $2,000 in restitution for buy money used by the Havelock Police Department Narcotics Unit, which investigated the case.
