County commission closes road, approves separate rezoning

BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night voted unanimously to close and abandon Spring Run Drive, at the request of Matthew Peters, who said he owns all 10 lots along the road.
Action came during the commission’s monthly meeting in its boardroom on Courthouse Square and live on the county’s Facebook page and website.
The road is off Highway 24 in the Morehead township, but outside Morehead City’s municipal limits.
It totals 1,580 linear feet and has never been accepted into the N.C. Department of Transportation’s secondary road system, according to the Carteret County Planning Department.
During the required public hearing, Mr. Peters was the only speaker. He said he wanted the road abandoned so the property won’t be developed and plans to combine the 10 lots into one.
Commissioners had previously adopted a resolution of intent to abandon the road and received no comments from anyone about the proposal.
Also during the meeting, the board rezoned a 1.41-acre property at 291 Core Creek Road in Beaufort from RCP (recreational camper park district) to R-15M (single-family residential district).
There was no objection during the required public hearing and no significant discussion by commissioners.
Richard Collette owns the property, which is occupied by a small single-family home. The land is bordered to the north and east by single-family zoning and on the south and west by RCP zoning.
The county didn’t receive any letters in opposition to Mr. Collette’s proposal.
