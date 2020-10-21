Chat with the Chief set for Wednesday
Beaufort Chief of Police Paul Burdette will host his quarterly “Chat with the Chief” event at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The event, which will be livestreamed on the town’s Facebook page, is an effort of the chief to provide the community with policing information, operations and trends. Participants can ask questions of the chief using the comment section of the Facebook stream.
Council to meet Thursday
The Newport Town Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the town hall boardroom and virtually via Zoom. The meeting will be open to the public, and state restrictions on public gatherings will be in effect.
Anyone interested in participating in the meeting virtually may request an invitation from Assistant Town Manager Teresa Fulk by email at tfulk@townofnewport.com.
