Morehead City projects revenue losses due to coronavirus

MOREHEAD CITY — The city is bracing for potential revenue losses that could impact the current fiscal year budget as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
During a city council workshop Tuesday, Morehead City Manager Ryan Eggleston and Finance Director Jewel Lasater presented projected losses for the final quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal year, which ends Tuesday, June 30.
The city council and select staff members, plus the News-Times, met in-person for the workshop, but Ms. Lasater and others attended via virtual meeting platform Zoom in order to adhere to social distancing guidance.
Staff estimates the city could see a $390,000 shortfall of the general fund for the final quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal year. That breaks down to about $110,000 in lost sales tax revenues, $110,000 in utility-related sales tax revenues, $50,000 in lost recreation fees and $120,000 in miscellaneous collection categories, including fire, police and library, as well as interest payments.
The budgeted 2019-20 general fund totals about $15.6 million, so the estimated losses represent about a 2.5% reduction in revenue.
Mr. Eggleston noted the city could actually see up to a $490,000 reduction in sales tax revenue for the months of April through June, but the projected loss is offset by relatively higher collections earlier in the year.
“Luckily, as far as it relates to our budget, we’re ahead of schedule for our collections for sales tax, so we’re forecasting right now a shortfall of a little over $100,000,” Mr. Eggleston said. “…It’s a pretty significant potential impact, especially if (the coronavirus crisis) lingers on.”
In addition, staff estimate the water and sewer fund could see a potential impact of $628,000 and the solid waste fund could see $90,000 in lost revenues. Those losses are due largely to decreased water, sewer and waste system usage, especially related to commercial accounts.
“We also anticipate a decrease in collection of charges based on the governor’s executive order and an increase of the window of when the deadline is to collect that money, as well as this six-month window folks have to set up a payment plan,” Mr. Eggleston said, referencing Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 124 prohibiting utility disconnects, late fees and reconnection fees.
The budgeted 2019-20 water and sewer fund totals about $8.5 million and the solid waste fund is about $1 million, making the projected losses approximately 7% and 9% of their respective budgets.
Mr. Eggleston said staff have devised short-term mitigation strategies to handle the expected revenue losses in the final quarter of FY2019-20. Department heads have been briefed on the situation and are asked to minimize upcoming expenses. Moving forward, Mr. Eggleston and Ms. Lasater will review and approve all purchases $10,000 and above, and staff have been directed that purchases should either be essential to continue ongoing services currently being provided during the state or emergency proclamation, or be reasonably needed to immediately reestablish service or programs once the state of emergency is lifted.
In addition, all travel and training has been suspended, and there is hiring freeze on current vacant positions, included those that were budgeted and not yet filled.
Mr. Eggleston also acknowledged there are numerous unknown variables that could further affect the current and upcoming fiscal year budgets, including the ultimate length and severity of the current state of emergency proclamation. However, he noted staff does not expect major impacts to collection of ad valorem taxes at this time.
“Fortunately, we don’t anticipate a large impact on the fourth quarter of ad valorem (tax collection) because most of our taxes have been collected for the year, that occurs earlier in the fiscal year,” he said.
City council member David Horton urged the city to reduce expenses as much as possible in the event the crisis continues into the new fiscal year.
“These numbers, while they’re not huge in this quarter, if they continue for two or more quarters, we need to really start saving money today,” he said.
The city council will hold its first 2020-21 fiscal year budget workshop beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday, just prior to the city council’s regular monthly meeting scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Both meetings with take place in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St., but members of the public wishing to attend must do so virtually.
