Educators are invited to apply for Bright Ideas education grants from Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC). The local electric cooperative is providing grants of up to $1,000 to bring creative learning projects to life and enhance educational experiences for local students.
CCEC expects to award $28,000 in Bright Ideas grants to local teachers in the 2023-24 school year. Funding is available for PreK-12 classroom projects in all curriculum areas including art, history, math, reading, science and technology. Educators can apply as individuals or as a team and must include a budget, project goals, implementation plan and description of how the project will engage students and enhance their success.
Since 1994, CCEC has issued more than $588,000 in grants, funding 802 projects that have benefited well over 152,000 students in Carteret County and Havelock. The Bright Ideas education grant program is a shared initiative of all 26 electric co-ops in North Carolina. Collectively, CCEC and North Carolina's electric cooperatives have issued more than $15 million supporting 14,200 projects benefiting well over 3.5 million students statewide.
The final deadline to apply is Sept. 15. Educators who apply before Aug. 15 will be entered into a drawing for a $100 VISA gift card.
Teachers can apply online at ncbrightideas.com<http://www.ncbrightideas.com>.
Interested applicants are encouraged to visit ccemc.com/BrightIdeas<http://www.ccemc.com/BrightIdeas> to find details on submission requirements. For more information about the program and grant-writing tips, please visit ncbrightideas.com<http://www.ncbrightideas.com>.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.