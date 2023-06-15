CARTERET COUNTY - In a public outreach effort, Carteret County Director of Elections Caitlin Sabadish and Deputy Director Margot Burke visited Newport Town Hall Wednesday, June 14 to discuss what to expect in the upcoming 2023 municipal elections to be held Nov. 7.
The presentation was a part of Newport's quarterly Citizen Forum Meeting hosted by Town Manager William Shanahan Jr.
Sabadish, who has been in her position for three and a half years, spoke about specific processes unique to Newport this election year, including how many commissioner seats are up for election and how the town will handle its vacated commissioner seat.
Sabadish also entertained a question-and-answer session where she explained steps taken by her office to ensure election security, as well as changes to voter ID requirements and felon voter eligibility.
"Things change on a dime, and the public doesn't know what's happening," Sabadish said. "So, that's why we're doing this education outreach effort to help us eliminate the confusion, to get the word out and set the record straight."
The following information highlights the main topics of the town hall discussion.
NEWPORT ORGANIZATION
Newport's mayor and commissioners are elected to four-year terms. The town's five commissioners are elected in staggered terms.
In 2023, Newport is electing three commissioners as regularly scheduled and one unexpired commissioner term.
According to the town's charter, if a seat is vacated less than halfway through their elected term, commissioners may appoint someone to serve until the next regularly scheduled election.
Since the election is being held this year and the open seat expires in 2025, the appointee will only fill the position for two years rather than the standard four.
Candidates have to choose whether or not they want to file for the unexpired term or file for a full term.
Candidates must be over the age of 18 and registered to vote in Carteret County. They must also live in Newport city limits.
Candidate filing will begin July 7 and is open until July 21.
ELIGIBILITY
People must live within city limits to vote in the municipal election.
Those with a Newport address that do not reside within city limits are not eligible to vote.
A quick response code to determine if a voter lives within city limits is available by contacting the Board of Elections.
ABSENTEE VOTING
Any votes cast outside of polling buildings on election day, such as voting by mail or in person at the Fort Benjamin Park One-Stop location, is considered absentee voting.
People may look up their names and see it says they voted absentee. This is because they didn't vote on election day, even if they cast their vote in person.
EARLY VOTING
The Carteret County Board of Elections consists of five mixed-party members that determine One-Stop hours and locations.
Early voting hours will be determined in August.
The board is still determining whether or not to open all precincts or only a select few for early voting.
VOTER ID
North Carolina's Supreme Court reinstated a law in April 2023 requiring voters show ID. This will be in effect for this year's municipal election.
The Board of Elections is required to provide free IDs to citizens from their office, although the state has yet to give guidance on how that is going to happen.
Free IDs for those 17 years or older may currently be obtained from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
REDISTRICTING
North Carolina's Supreme Court reversed a decision on redistricting in April 2023.
Congressional and state legislative maps may potentially be redrawn without regards to partisan gerrymandering, which could potentially impact the 2024 election.
FELON VOTING
Justices reversed a lower court ruling, saying convicted felons cannot vote until they have finished their entire sentence. This includes any periods of parole, probation or post-release supervision.
The decision means all state and county Board of Elections will have to adjust their voter registration forms.
STATISTICS
Newport municipality is roughly 11.5% of Carteret County. The county has approximately 55,000 total registered voters.
This number has steadily increased through the years and is currently the highest that election officials have seen.
Municipal election turnout in Newport shows only 22% of eligible voters are casting their vote.
Election officials also noted a slim 10 to 15% increase between midterms and presidential elections.
ELECTION SECURITY
The Carteret County Board of Elections is run by a bipartisan team, and every process in the office is handled by more than one person to eliminate individual biases.
The election office has an alarm and security cameras.
Election officials are the only ones who have access and keys to the voting equipment.
Voter control starts with regular list maintenance, which includes removing felons and the deceased as eligible voters.
Deceased voters are removed based on reports received from the Department of Health and Human Resources, the state Board of Elections and death certificates received locally and from other counties.
Those who move out of the county or state are also removed.
If somebody moves to Carteret County, they have to be at their address for 30 days before registering to vote.
VOTING EQUIPMENT
Carteret County uses machines from vendor ES&S.
Tests are performed by Carteret County Board of Election employees before every election, such as mock elections, logic and accuracy testing.
Test ballots with predetermined results are fed into each voting machine to ensure they are printing out the correct results.
None of the work is outsourced.
All of the equipment is stored at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort.
None of the machines are connected to the Internet, and the USB sticks used to load election data onto these machines have never touched a computer that is connected to the Internet.
Separate machines are used for One-Stop sites for election day, for ballots that come in before election day and for ballots that come in after the three-day grace period.
USB sticks have specific serial codes. If a USB is loaded into the wrong computer, it will not accept ballots. Each one is specific for every single machine.
Voting machines are locked up until they are deployed. When the machines come back, the chief judge of that precinct takes the USB out and brings it directly to the Board of Elections to ensure the chain of custody is maintained throughout the entire process.
After the voting data has been collected, the USB sticks are put into a computer that has never been connected to the Internet so the data may be transferred into the board's system.
A brand-new USB stick is used to transfer the results into a live computer for public viewing.
VOTING CERTIFICATION
Live results are compared to local results by the county's five-member board.
A meeting is held 10 days after the new elections, always on Friday, to certify the election results and make sure ballots have two witnesses and a voter signature.
Ballots are invalidated if the board determines the voter didn't have an active registration in Carteret County.
Voter registration deadline is 25 days before election day. Early voters may register on the same day.
RESULT RETENTION
North Carolina requires voting results and related information is retained for 22 months for contests involving federal offices. Municipal data must be kept for two months after the certification.
The board must also keep every same-day registration form, every voted ballot and every results tape.
The board also maintains the original USB sticks and keeps a paper trail of all documents.
WORKERS NEEDED
The board anticipated a higher volume of voters in 2020 and had an 82% voter turnout in Carteret County.
Many election officials are aging out, and the board needs people to work the polls.
Applications to work or volunteer to help the Board of Elections are available at their Beaufort office.
