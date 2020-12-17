Reporter's note: This article was updated at 4:55 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, with more information.
MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon reported Thursday she expects the department to receive the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines next week, anticipating 100 doses.
“The Carteret County Health Department looks forward to receiving our first allotment of vaccines next week,” she said. “However, our first supply will be a very limited amount of vaccines.”
She added, “We ask for the public’s patience as vaccine supplies will be limited for some time.”
Carteret Health Care received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday and began administering it to staff.
As for the health department, Ms. Cannon said when vaccine and supplies are received, health department workers will target those under Phase 1a of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services vaccination plan to make an appointment to receive the vaccine. Those included in Phase 1a are health care workers and those working and residing in long-term care facilities.
“We continue to maintain communication with organizations that employ persons who would qualify under Phase 1a,” she said. “Until we ensure all persons in Phase 1a have been vaccinated or until we have ample doses of vaccine, we will not begin vaccinating anyone outside of Phase 1a.”
Ms. Cannon added that health department staff will be taking precautions to ensure the safety of staff and those receiving the vaccine, including social distancing, mask requirements and a limited number of appointments per time slot.
Ms. Cannon said she wasn’t certain when vaccines will be available through medical providers or pharmacies.
“Initial shipments of vaccine will not be sent to doctor's offices. Beginning in January, the state will begin onboarding medical providers into the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Management System. When enough vaccine is available, medical providers enrolled with the state can begin ordering vaccine. We do not know when this will occur at this time,” she said. “It is our understanding retail pharmacies will be offering vaccine in the coming months when vaccine is available to the general public.”
For more information on the vaccine, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.
