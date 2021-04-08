CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Thursday it has confirmed the death of another resident due to COVID-19 complications.
The latest death is the 50th documented in the county overall and the fourth death reported this week. Carteret County also had two confirmed deaths last week after having none for more than a month.
In a release, county officials said the individual who died was in their 70s and had preexisting health conditions. The county will not release any further information about the resident to protect the privacy of their family.
“We continue to see the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community and sadly had another resident pass,” County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman said in the release. “I encourage everyone to get the vaccine to protect yourself and help protect your neighbors from contracting this deadly virus.”
As of Monday, COVID-19 vaccination appointments are open to everyone age 16 years or older. Individuals can call 252-728-8550 and select option 2 to schedule an appointment at an upcoming mass vaccination clinic. Walk-ins are not accepted.
For more information about the COVID-19, visit the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.