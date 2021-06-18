Editor's note: All honor rolls are submitted directly from the school in question. Not all school rolls are available at the same time, and the News-Times publishes them as received. Those who identify missing students or errors are asked to contact the school directly.
Morehead City Middle School
The following students were named to the fourth quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Morehead City Middle School:
Sixth grade: Alexander Albaugh, James Burdick, Noah Cerino, Ella Garner, Aden Germain, Preston Golightly, Stephanie Keen, Adelaide Kelley, Madeline Kistler, John Klor, Eli Latham, Charlotte Lewis, Levi Maness, Makenna Mayo, Hunter McCall, Laney Morgan, Angelia Noll, Anna Oakes, Gillam Parker, Catherine Paschall, Isabella Pelachick, Kinley Pinckard, Dillon Reed, Noah Sanborn, Charlie Sommer, Neils Vandersea, Rylan Weaver, Cullan White, Joshua Whitsel and Oliver Womble.
Seventh grade: Cooper Bass, Caleb Conneely, Molly Cottrell, Peyton Edwards, Connor Eggleston, Logan Epps, Chloe Fairchild, Emma Foley, Kaylee Forcier, Cydney Fulcher, Scott Grant, Alfred Hobgood, William Hobson, Justin Jeronimo-Monarca, Samuel Johnson, Evan Jones, Marlena Marson, Harrison Mayse, Macy O’Conor, Logan Palacios, Baily Salter, Nora Schueller, Emily Sciortino, Hadley Starling, William Taylor, Rosalie Timbrook, Ava Torcaso, Cathlyn Truong, Jada Tyrell, Hudson White, Cooper Wilkinson, Shawn Wood and Christopher Zacarias-Lopez.
Eighth grade: Zoe Baily, Aspen Baker, Joshua Bretzke, Emmalynn Buskirk, Adeline Cloutier, Kendall Cole, Joseph Corona, Sawyer Davis, Mary Day, Juan Estrada-Vazquez, Mary Garrison, Elizabeth Graham, Mary Harrelson, Carter Holden, Liza Howard, Phuong Huynh, Daniel Krepelka, Ellie Loynes, Kamdyn Marek, Addison McAnulty, Bryleigh McClenny, Madison Miller, Cutler Newman, Jose Osorio, Wade Phillips, Sadie Pruitt, Elaina Sherline, Peyton Smith, Hubbard Stack, Jayquan Stiles, Abigail Stoll, Kayln Trujillo, Peyton Wheeler and Riley Williams.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Sixth grade: Payton Atkins, Alexandra Baily, Delaney Blevins, Seth Creech, Isaiah Cypress, Makayla Duncan, Gray Fickling, Luis Gandarilla-Gomez, Rebecca Harlow, Isabel Howard, Sarah Hussein, Noah Kimbro, Bethany Kittrell, Raegan Marion, Emme McKelvey, Will Meroff, Zachery Miller, Nuu-Haris Nguyen, Morgan O’Malley, Danica Preston, William Ramsey, Nevaeh Salazar, Thomas Segrave, Benjamin Segrave, Benjamin Suggs, Veer Thakore, Asher Williams, Allan Willis, Ayden Wilson and Shadi Yaghi.
Seventh grade: Jason Arellanes-Everett, Christopher Atkinson, Alex Birk, Carson Boyd, Londell Cyrus, Lennon Escobar, Merritt Garner, Holden Hinson, Sarah Jackson, Matthew Koltun, Brandy Murphy-Canto, Ethan Price, Morgan Price, Everett Schults, Courtney Smart, Zoey Taylor, Trinity Tunby, Anais Wogoman and Jason Yates.
Eighth grade: Matthew Boyd, Jovanni Burdette, Mikayla Carter, Rachael Chambers, Christina Dominguez, Cody Eure, Graysen Fredeen, Diago Garcia-Vazquez, Maggie Garner, Saylor Gray, Addison Hernandez, Kacy Holden, Samantha Hubert, Jeffrey Hudson, Marian Jenkins, Anna Johnson, Sally King, Lilly Kistler, Willis Langley, Amelia Lewis, Dylan Livingston-Keeter, Andrew Mason, Kate McCoury, Seth Nelson, Ruby Parker, Jocelyn Perez-Trejo, Joseph Radford, Mary Ramsey, Fedra Rubio-Velasquez, Dylan Shriley, Logan Sivecz, Nathan Skeans, John Snipes, Madeline Steidl, Sophia Stephnson and Ayla Wogoman.
