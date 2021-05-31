NEWPORT — The search for a missing Newport man in Croatan National Forest is ongoing as of Monday.
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office issued an announcement Sunday for the missing person, 20-year-old Joshua Clauson. He went missing in the forest Saturday morning in the area of Lake Road while out hiking with a relative, according to the release.
Sheriff Asa Buck said Monday the search is still ongoing.
“We have search and rescue teams from all over eastern North Carolina (involved),” Sheriff Buck said. “Additional teams are deploying as we speak.”
As of Sunday, 30 searchers and three K9 units have been deployed.
Mr. Clauson is described as a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds. He has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a khaki tank top and blue jeans.
Mr. Clauson’s relative, whom the sheriff declined to identify, found his way out of the forest on Rams Horn Road off Nine Foot Road. However, Mr. Clauson had become separated and remains missing.
Anyone with information on Mr. Clauson’s whereabouts is asked to notify the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
According to the announcement, teams from Coastal Carolina Search and Rescue from Pitt County, Brunswick County Search & Rescue and Chocowinity Search & Rescue are coordinating with Carteret sheriff’s deputies.
Sheriff Buck said they’ve brought in K9 trackers and air surveillance to try and locate Mr. Clauson.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
