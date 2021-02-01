Businessman offers reward offered for information on Emerald Isle break-in

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle businessman and resident Keith Byrd and one of his partners are offering $100,000 in reward money for information that leads to prosecution of the person who broke into Mr. Byrd’s family home on Redfish Court in the early morning hours of Jan. 2
Mr. Byrd, founder and chairperson of the Board of Directors of Transportation Impact, a shippers’ spending-management firm founded and based in town, posted the reward offer this weekend on his and town-related Facebook pages.
He also posted video, from the home, of what he said appears to be the perpetrator. Items stolen include numerous watches and pieces of jewelry, plus women’s accessories. He details those items in the Facebook postings.
Emerald Isle Police Chief Tony Reese would say only it’s an active investigation, so he can’t release information other than to confirm the date it happened. A detective remains on the case, he said.
Mr. Byrd said Monday he put up $75,000 for the reward, and his partner, Travis Burt, vice chairperson of the TI board and co-founder of the company, put up $25,000.
Mr. Byrd said the items stolen were not worth as much as the reward offered. However, he said, “I just want to know who did this. I really could care less about the stuff.”
It’s more, he said, about the fact it happened and that no one has been arrested.
“My wife doesn’t feel safe in the house,” he said.
Mr. Byrd said he decided to post the reward on Facebook because he’s not satisfied with the lack of information developed so far.
He said he will pay the reward in cash.
Mr. Byrd is asking that anyone with information respond to his Facebook page.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.