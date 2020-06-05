Morehead City Council supports Webb Library

MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council put its support behind funding operations of Webb Memorial Library next fiscal year, at least on a partial basis.
The council discussed Webb Library during a budget workshop held Wednesday afternoon. The workshop immediately followed an agenda-setting meeting, which included a closed session to consult with the city attorney.
In addition to Wednesday’s session, the council held budget workshops May 12, 19 and 26 in preparation of a public hearing on the document scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. After the public hearing, the council will consider adoption of the fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
Due to COVID-19, in mid-March, the city closed Webb Library indefinitely and furloughed most of its part-time employees. Last month, the city laid off some of those workers, along with several other full- and part-time employees. The library is still closed going into the new fiscal year, and City Manager Ryan Eggleston and other officials do not know how much longer it will remain so.
Considering the uncertainty of resuming operations, and because of an overall anticipated budget shortfall, Mr. Eggleston recommended only allocating about $31,000 for Webb Library next year. That figure includes $825 for telephone services, $15,865 for utilities and $15,000 for building maintenance. Salaries and related expenses were cut entirely.
Last week, residents began a social media campaign to “save” the Webb Library, citing the city manager’s budget proposal. The Friends of the Webb Library held a meeting Tuesday to discuss the matter.
The Morehead City Council, however, affirmed its support for the library Wednesday, and its members said they would like to see at least partial operation of the library whenever it is safe to do so.
“There is a lot of interest, a lot of people out in the community that would like to see the library continue to stay open, when it can,” Mayor Jerry Jones said.
Mayor Jones and other council members noted there have been offers from former employees and Webb friends to volunteer at the library to at least get it running. Mr. Eggleston said with Library Director James Swann managing the volunteers part-time, that would likely be feasible.
Mr. Eggleston said he’d return to the council next week with updated budget numbers to include partial operations of the Webb Library next year. He suggested funding salaries at about 50% of the original departmental request, as well as certain services.
“It’s definitely a gracious offer from the Friends of the Library to say that they’ve got volunteers who are willing to help, so certainly a hybrid model…there’s no doubt that helps us long term,” he said. “I think that’s something we can definitely focus on.”
Some council members also said the city should consider revisiting its lease for use of the Webb Library building. In 2006, the city entered into a 99-year lease agreement with the Webb Family Trust allowing Morehead City to operate and maintain the library.
“It was financially in trouble, they needed somebody to come in and take it over and fund it, to get the ox out of the ditch, and we’ve done that,” Councilman Bill Taylor said. “The key to it, as David (Horton, councilman) has spoken to, is that we’ve got to do something with the lease.
“And while we’re willing to fund it and ask Ryan to prepare plans to accomplish that, we actively have to renegotiate with the owner of the property to adjust the lease where it’s a more manageable situation,” he continued.
Mr. Taylor and others pointed out the city spends mostly its own money for building repairs and operations of a facility residents from all over the county enjoy. Also, Councilwoman Diane Warrender noted the county is not making its usual $50,000 contribution toward the library next fiscal year.
“I think the Webb Library Friends have been very good in contacting us and letting us know how they feel, and I think they should turn their attention to the county and ask the county to refund that $50,000,” Mr. Horton said. “…If you look at this budget, that $50,000 will go a long way, buying books, subscriptions, internet, and it’s hard for Morehead to come up with an extra $50,000 out of the blue at a time like this.
“If they go to the county that will make a huge difference.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.