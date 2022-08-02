MOREHEAD CITY - Morehead City Interim Town Manager Chris Turner stated in an e-mail Saturday that the city’s former Police Chief David Kelly’s resignation was determined to be Monday, July 18, the day the resignation email was received by the acting town manager at the time, Daniel Williams, and not Monday, Aug.1, as the Kelly stated in a recent News-Times interview.
Williams, the town’s public service director, was acting as temporary town manager while the town council sought an interim manager to replace Ryan Eggleston, whose remaining two-year contract as town manager was cancelled without cause during a special town council meeting July 7.
According to Kelly, he spoke with the acting town manager, Williams, and with the town’s Human Resource Manager Susan Nixon to inform them of his resignation, telling them, “I would use my earned comp time (aggregated overtime) and vacation leave from July 18-Aug.1.” Both Williams and Nixon accepted that notice, Kelly contends.
Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones said that he was notified of Chief Kelly’s resignation by Williams and that he was told that the email noted that it was a “two-week” notice. The mayor did not see the notice but was also informed that Kelly also had turned in all of his city-issued equipment.
Kelly states that he did turn in his city issued equipment, but that it took place over a seven-day period beginning Wednesday, July 20, the same day that the town board announced the hiring of Turner as the interim town manager during a special public town council meeting.
Thursday morning, July 29, Kelly reached out to the city’s human resources manager, seeking to rescind his resignation. Later that day, in a conversation with the interim town manager, he was told that it “was in the best interest of the town not to accept” the offer to rescind the resignation.
The interim town manager also informed Kelly that his resignation was being considered to be effective July 18 and not Aug.1 as stated in his letter.
“I questioned why he could do that when it was already discussed and approved prior to his (Turner’s) arrival (as town manager). He said he had the right to change that and make it effective on the 18th.”
Mayor Jones in a phone interview Monday said that the board did not discuss Kelly’s resignation when it was delivered at the beginning of a closed session to select which of the three applicants would be selected as interim town manager.
According to the mayor, state statutes for the cities with a town manager structure restrict town councils from being directly engaged in personnel matters, and that it is up to the town manager to determine employment status of town staff. He also noted that the town council was not made aware of any of Turner’s conversations with the former police chief or his request to rescind the letter of resignation.
