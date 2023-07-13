INDIAN BEACH — Indian Beach officials celebrated the town’s 50th birthday year with a cake-cutting – and eating – at the monthly board of commissioners’ meeting in the town hall off Highway 58.
Mayor Dale Williford did the honor of cutting the cake, made by Jill Purser from Delish by Jillian of Indian Beach.
Indian Beach was chartered by the N.C. General Assembly on May 16, 1973. It is west of Pine Knoll Shores on Bogue Banks and east of Emerald Isle and split by the unincorporated Salter Path community.
The town is known for its pristine ocean and sound waters and small town atmosphere, which combine to draw tourists during the summer months to stay in condominiums and rental houses and enjoy the beach and recreational boating activities in Bogue Sound.
Indian Beach will celebrate its 50th anniversary again at this year’s Community Unity Night Out with Salter Path, which is scheduled for August 10 from 5-9 p.m.
“We would love for anyone to join,” said Stephanie Corman, deputy town clerk.
It will feature cupcakes for all, plus food, music, games, sack races, a bouncy house and more at 126 Ball Park Road. It will once again include a food drive for Martha’s Mission. For every item donated to the nonprofit organization, which helps many people in need around the county, the donors will be entered into a drawing for giveaways.
