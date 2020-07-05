Fans available for senior residents to beat the heat

MOREHEAD CITY — With temperatures soaring in Carteret County, it’s critical senior residents and those with disabilities have adequate cooling.
Thanks to funds through Operation Fan Heat Relief, nearly 40 free fans are available at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City to hand out to the elderly and those with heat-sensitive illnesses.
While Coastal Community Action Inc. in Newport is normally a second site for the fan distribution, CCA Senior Companion Services Director Georgia Newkirk said the agency has remained closed to the public due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Because of that, she deferred her portion of fan allotments to the senior center.
Carteret County Aging Services Director Kisha Williams with the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center said in a phone interview Monday that in order to protect seniors and the public during the pandemic, the center is closed to the general public. Those wanting a fan will need to call ahead.
“They need to call ahead on the day they plan to come by and arrange a time for pick-up. When they arrive at the center, they need to call and let us know they are outside. One of our workers will bring the fan out to them,” Ms. Williams said.
She added that the senior or person receiving the fan must be present in order to receive it. There is a limit of one fan per person. Fans are given on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Ms. Williams said to qualify for a free fan, a person:
- Must be 60 years of age or older or receive disability income.
- Must show a valid driver’s license or ID providing proof of age and be a resident of Carteret County.
- Must have a home situation where a threat to health and well-being exist.
It’s critical seniors and those with disabilities have some way to stay cool, according to Ms. Williams.
“Seniors can get heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke,” Ms. Williams said. “Overheating of the body temperature is detrimental for older adults.”
As well as a fan or air conditioning, Ms. Williams said there are other tips seniors need to be aware of to remain safe during the hot weather.
“They need to stay hydrated and stay out of direct contact with the sun,” Ms. Williams said. “They should wear light colored clothes, stay cool and stay informed. You should also pace yourself and wear sunscreen.”
She said fans for the program are provided through a grant from Duke Energy Carolinas and community donations.
Those interested in picking up fans should call the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 252-247-2626.
