Emerald Isle amends yard waste pickup ordinance, leases truck

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners April 13 voted 5-0 to adopt an amendment to the town’s ordinance that regulates yard waste pickup.
The board has been eying the changes since last year and finally approved them during its monthly meeting in town hall and online via GoToWebinar.
The rewrite, developed by public works director Artie Dunn and town manager Matt Zapp, allows residents to place leaves, small limbs and grass in biodegradable bags for pickup instead of only in loose piles. It also changes the collection cycle for leaf and lawn pickup from at least once every seven days year-round to at least once every seven days between Labor Day and Memorial Day and at least every 14 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day. That change is because of the higher volume of pickup during the summer months.
The town operates two trucks to pick up yard debris seven days a week, and demand for the service has increased dramatically in recent years, according to Mr. Zapp.
Commissioners also voted unanimously April 13 to lease a third “knuckleboom” yard waste truck from Carolina Environmental Systems, the same company from which the town purchased the existing two trucks. The estimated cost of the lease for a 2021 Freightliner chassis and PacMac loader is $35,000 annually.
“This is the way to go,” Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Floyd Messer said of the plan.
The town already leases many of its vehicles from Enterprise Rent-A-Car. The package for the truck includes a three-year warranty on the loader body and the transmission.
Mr. Dunn successfully recommended against an extended warranty, noting “Given our history with these trucks … we don’t have major failures within the first three years.”
Mr. Zapp said in an email Friday the older of the two existing trucks will be retired.
In addition, he said the amended ordinance includes material limits for yard waste pickup, including:
- Tree and shrub trimmings shall not exceed 6 feet in length and must be assembled in piles for collection.
- Yard waste piles should be no more than 10 feet long by 10 feet wide and 4 feet high. Any amount exceeding those measurements will be left for the next collection cycle.
- Logs placed at the curb/street side with a diameter exceeding 8 inches and a length exceeding 6 feet will not be collected.
- No person shall throw, drop or deposit any leaves, shrubs or other yard debris on top of or into any catch basin or manhole. Loose leaves or grasses should not be allowed to blow into such infrastructure.
Mr. Zapp said the town “strives to maintain the highest level of service possible, via its curbside yard debris program.”
