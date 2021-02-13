Beaufort Mayor Newton joins CCC Lecture Series

MOREHEAD CITY — Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton has joined the Carteret Community College Lecture Series and will deliver a presentation via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 26.
Newton’s presentation will be on “Robotics, remote sensing, and software processing technologies to inform decisions that lead to clean water coastal communities.”
Many eastern North Carolina coastal ecosystems are increasingly stressed by toxins like marine debris, storm water, black water/grey water, failed septic systems, agricultural runoff and over-development. Mr. Newton’s online presentation will highlight how autonomous aircraft and autonomous vessels are being used to measure toxins in coastal ecosystems and how the products from these emerging technologies can be used to drive policy.
Mr. Newton retired as a colonel from the U.S. Air Force in 2011 following a 28-year career that included leading-edge engineering, F-15E Strike Eagle leadership and assignments as an Arabic foreign area officer. He has continued his passion for engineering by designing, building, operating and maintaining autonomous aircraft, terrestrial vehicle and surface vessel systems with autopilot, datalink and advanced payloads.
He joined the Duke University Marine Laboratory team in June 2015, serving as initial cadre for the Marine Robotics and Remote Sensing (MaRRS) Lab. He is also a fifth-year Duke University PhD candidate studying Marine Science and Conservation, serves as the Chair of the NC Sea Grant Advisory Board, and in 2017, was elected as the mayor of Beaufort while currently serving his second term.
Lectures in this series are held monthly. For more information on Mr. Newton’s presentation, contact Jenn Mull at 252-222-6143 or email mullj@carteret.edu.
