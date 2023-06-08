CEDAR POINT — Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point will be closed to all traffic from the entrance of Truist Bank to Sherwood Avenue beginning Monday, June 12 and most likely will reopen Wednesday, June 14. The purpose of the closure is to facilitate the installation of stormwater drainage pipes.
Cedar Point Clerk Jayne Calhoun said Thursday the installation of the pipes is related to the ongoing and rapid construction of the new Tractor Supply store off Old Highway 58.
Tennessee-based Tractor Supply, founded in 1938, is a retail chain that sells products for home improvement, agriculture, lawn and garden maintenance, livestock, equine and pet care. Town commissioners approved the plan for the store last year.
The development is to be a 21,930-square-foot building with about 16,400 square feet of sales space.
The site is part of the old Walmart property. Walmart bought 28 acres for a new store years ago, but instead built a store off Highway 24 in Swansboro. Since then, various projects have been approved for the Cedar Point property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.