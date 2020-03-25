CEDAR POINT — A spring cleanup in Cedar Point is still scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun advised residents Wednesday to have yard debris piles – no bagged debris – curbside Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Residents are urged not to attempt to interact with the crew picking up yard debris. The workers have been advised to leave debris where it is and move on to the next property in the event someone comes within 10 feet of where they are working. At that point, debris removal will be up to the property owner.
Ms. Calhoun also announced the town commission’s budget work session set for Friday at 9 a.m. in the town hall meeting room has been canceled.
