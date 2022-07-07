ATLANTIC BEACH - With its distinctive blue and white striped awning and low-slung roof, the Davis Beachwear shop at 149 Atlantic Blvd. might seem an anomaly among the newer, multi-story "domino" condos and trendy seafood restaurants fronting the Atlantic Beach boardwalk. But the shop has been a fixture of the Atlantic Beach Circle since the summer of 1951 and is one of the last surviving businesses from the glory days of the town's once teeming entertainment hub.
"Davis Beachwear is unique. We are several shops in one, carrying everything you need for a day at the beach," says Buddy Davis, who owns and manages the business with his wife, Pat.
Indeed. As soon as you enter Davis Beachwear, you quickly realize this is not just another "T-shirt and flip-flops" shop, although both items are available. And much more.
"We began featuring a ladies' boutique up front in 2012, offering sophisticated and upscale ladies' fashions: Julie Vos, Sail to Sable, Jude Connally, Gretchen Scott, Spartina, Charleston Shoes, Tulip Shoes from Denmark, Andre Aussouss Shoes from Spain and Lilly accessories are all good sellers," explains Pat, looking exquisitely fashionable in her green and white gown and sparkling jewelry as she works the counter.
As you move from the front boutique area, the vibe becomes a little more "beachy." Men will find fashions from Glen Harvey, Sea Dog, and Salt Life, and youngsters will dig clothes and accessories from Simply Southern. At the rear of the shop is a snack bar, featuring authentic Hershey's Ice Cream and Italian Ices made with real fruit, the same kind you'll find served up at Walt Disney World in Orlando.
Believe me, nothing tastes better than dipping a spoon into a cup of frozen mango ice on a blistering July afternoon, which I did while interviewing Buddy and Pat. Buddy, looking sharp in crisp white button-down shirt and slacks, beamed as he served me a cup. "Try this, Chuck. I think you'll like it."
You won't find two nicer folks anywhere, and the pride they share in Davis Beachwear is evident. Beachgoers may order frozen concoctions and other fare, including burgers, pizza, soft drinks and beer, from a counter in the rear of the store, or order it "to go" from a walk-up side window adjacent to the boardwalk. Sit and enjoy a snack while gazing at the Atlantic Ocean or the cool colorful murals adorning the shop's exterior wall. There are two 30-minute reserved parking spaces directly in front of the shop, and parking passes are available for customers.
One of the best things about Davis Beachwear is its oceanfront location — if you forgot to bring a towel, chair or umbrella, you'll find them just a short walk from the shore. Offering "good merchandise, good service and good prices," the shop has served generations of customers, locals and tourists alike.
"Customers who shopped with us in the past are now bringing in their children and grandchildren. Some say they don't come to Atlantic Beach without going into Davis Beachwear before they leave," Pat said.
"All businesses in Atlantic Beach depend on tourists. Our business is an even mix between tourists and locals. Locals feed the business in spring and fall, and tourists elevate it in summer. The pandemic brought scores of people buying property in Atlantic Beach and Carteret County, trying to avoid the virus in larger cities. Lots of people started working from home. The best business we ever had began with the pandemic," she added.
THE SUMMER OF '51
Writing in the 2012 commemorative book “75 Summers: 1937-2012” produced by the town of Atlantic Beach, Buddy Davis offers a capsule history of the store that still bears his family name.
"Davis Beachwear opened its doors in the summer of 1951. It was in a large building on the Atlantic Beach Boardwalk consisting of a men and ladies' bathhouse, a dance hall and grill, and of course, beachwear. It was called Davis Beachhead. It was a family business owned by Gus and Katherine Davis in which their four sons (Gus Jr., Pete, Buddy and Johnny) participated. After Hurricane Hazel in October 1954, it moved to its present location. The business has been remodeled several times and survived at least 15 hurricanes. Located in the Atlantic Beach Circle since 1951, (it is) one of the oldest family-owned businesses on the east coast at the same location and operated by the same family."
TIME AND TIDE
Davis Beachwear has weathered storms and competition from local and chain beach shops (Bert's, Atlantic Beach Surf Shop, Wings, Pacific, Eagles, etc.) located within walking distance. But it has also seen a decline of the once-vibrant Circle district (actually, more of a "triangle" if you look at the layout).
"The thing Davis Beachwear misses most about the Circle is entertainment for children and adults alike, such as Putt-Putt Golf, bumper cars, the Ferris Wheel, the go-carts. Almost every Junior-Senior House Party came from Raleigh, mainly because of the Circle,” Pat said. “Cottage after cottage was rented for the event. We also miss the Pavilion with its famous bands, including the Platters, B.J. Thomas, Little Anthony and the Imperials, Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs — some of which had the No. 1 song in the country at the time they appeared at the Pavilion.
“And the Jolly Knave, the Embers Club, Chevy's, the Big Surf, Some Place Else — all contributing to entertainment at the Circle. It was a mecca for beach music and shag dance fans. Those days are gone," Pat Davis said.
Buddy and Pat are optimistic a new project designed to renovate the existing boardwalk will boost renewed interest in the area. Atlantic Beach recently awarded a $174.000 contract to KUTONOTUK of Charlottesville, Va. for renovating the existing seawall and boardwalk. Plans call for a central public park, pavilion, bathhouse and playground, among other amenities.
"Anything done to the Atlantic Beach Boardwalk — which is dilapidated and an eyesore — would be great! When people ask us where the boardwalk is, we are ashamed to tell them 'This is it.' It has been neglected for years. Any upgrade to our boardwalk will affect all properties in Atlantic Beach. It will attract more people to the area," Pat Davis said.
In the early 2000s, developer Fred Bunn purchased Circle properties with a plan to modernize the Circle Development District (CDD). Davis Beachwear was the only business to "hold out," as Buddy put it. That wasn't the first time they have been contacted to sell their prime real estate and probably won't be the last. But tradition and family mean a lot to Buddy and Pat.
"We have been approached numerous times to sell. However, this property means more to us than money. It has so many special memories from the past. (N.C.) Gov. (Terry) Sanford would vacation every summer for two weeks at the Atlantic Beach Hotel. He would walk to Davis Beachwear, sit in one of our rocking chairs and talk to numerous people that passed by," Buddy recalled.
GREEK ROOTS
Buddy can trace the roots of his namesake Beachwear shop to his grandfather, Louis Darvisis, who decided to bring his four oldest sons (George, Andrew, Louie and Gus) from Greece to the United States in 1915 in search of business opportunities. After arriving at Ellis Island in New York, Louis "Americanized" his name from "Darvisis" to "Davis" and the family moved to Norfolk, Va., where he set up the sons by opening a poolroom. Two of the sons eventually relocated to New Bern, where Gus opened a combination poolroom/delicatessen known as the Sportsman Club on Middle Street. Andrew opened the New Deal restaurant and later moved to Morehead City, where he opened the Broadway Cafe on Arendell Street.
Buddy relates: "In February 1951, Johnny (the youngest son of Gus and Katherine Davis) accidentally burned the house down. Gus took his family and moved to Morehead City, where his brother, Andrew, owned the Broadway Cafe. The place to be known as Davis Beachhead was available for rent for $5,000 per year.
“Hurricane Hazel destroyed Davis Beachhead in October 1954, and it was rebuilt without a second story. They bought the property behind it and opened a sandwich and beachwear shop, and the combination of the two properties formed Davis Beachwear Shop.
“Gus died in 1971, and Katherine passed in 2004, who left the shop to son Buddy and his wife, Pat. Buddy practiced law in Morehead City for 45 years, and he and Pat have operated Davis Beachwear from 1971.
