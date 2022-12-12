MOREHEAD CITY - The holidays have long been commemorated for bringing people together to create memories that last a lifetime.
In a great celebration of the season, thousands of revelers sprang from their bed Dec. 10 to enjoy the 2022 Morehead City Christmas Parade.
The procession began at 10 a.m. under clear skies and ran for approximately 1 hour, 30 minutes along eastbound Arendell Street from 17th to 6th streets.
With the clatter of 115 floats and vehicles registered in a variety of holiday attire, the event was the largest in recent memory for many town residents.
"We love it. It's absolutely our favorite time of the year," said Emma Lowery of Morehead City. "My kids and I always dress up and come down to see the parade. They haven't missed one yet."
Continuing a time-honored tradition of giving back to the community, parade participants chucked handfuls of candy at the children in the crowd as they marched down the street.
Between the floats and displays, several marching bands from local high schools and the MCAS 2nd Marine Aircraft Color Guard saturated the air with musical jingles, booming brass lines and flashy choreographs.
Bringing up the rear was none other than Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. Donned in a classic red suit and with a beard white as the snow, Santa was all smiles as he waved to the crowd from the back of his sleigh.
The title of parade grand marshal was awarded this year to the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, which recently distributed for the second consecutive year $1 million in donations to local and regional charities. This year's contribution brings the total to $8.5 million raised by the tournament.
Executive Director Madison Struyk and Carlee Sharp, director of the Kelli Wagner Ladies Angler Tournament, represented the Big Rock board in the parade.
Following the event, Mayor Jerry Jones presented a key to the city to the two tournament representatives.
Jones was also joined by Town Councilwoman Diane Warrender and the grand marshals as they awarded cash prizes for the most innovative and best designed displays.
Winning the Parade Committee Award was Ryerson Unlimited., the Carolina Partnership for Children won the Mayor's Choice Award, and the Tune Squad Basketball took home the Grand Marshal Award.
Jones remarked he and the other judges were impressed by the heightened holiday spirit displayed by the costumed participants as they made their selections.
"The Christmas Spirit was alive and well in Morehead City this past Saturday," said Mayor Jones. "From the many parade organizers and volunteers to the parade participants' cheerful attitudes, to the thousands of people of all ages in attendance with abundances of smiles and Merry Christmas greetings, to the beautiful weather, all combined made it one of the best Christmas parades Morehead City has ever hosted. I am proud to be mayor of such a caring community that continually gives of themselves for the greater benefit of others. Santa Claus is real, not just during the Christmas season, but all throughout the year you can see him working his magic."
In addition to the parade winners, the Downtown Morehead City Revitalization also recognized the winners of the annual Chowder and Cheer that the Downtown Pub and Restaurant Crawl held the week prior on Dec. 3.
The event showcased a variety of unique chowder samples from local chefs, while other local businesses offered creative cheer.
Winning "Best Chowder" for the sixth year in a row was crowd favorite Parrott's on Eleventh, where Chef Michael Perry prepared blue crab and corn chowder topped with freshly cooked blue crab and toasted crostini.
Taking home the "Best Cheer" award was Reed's Coffee, Art and Framing on Bridges Street for the "Bad Santa Cocktail," according to Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Director Lisa Rhue.
The cocktail's recipe was shared on Reed's Facebook page and consists of vodka, Kahlua coffee liqueur, espresso, half and half milk, chocolate sauce, hot cocoa, cream, vanilla syrup and crushed candy canes.
Rhue expressed her happiness with the overall event and was thankful for blue skies and clear weather.
"We always enjoy watching the mix of creative floats, boats and performance groups, and were especially pleased to see this parade get back to pre-COVID entry numbers," Rhue said. "We have many people to thank for putting the parade together and are especially appreciative of the support we receive from the Town of Morehead City, the Christmas Parade Committee and the network of volunteers that generously help us each year."
