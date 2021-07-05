RALEIGH — Fewer turkeys were harvested during the 2021 wild turkey harvest than the previous year, both in Carteret County and throughout the state.
According to results from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s 2021 Wild Turkey Harvest Summary report, announced June 25, show that hunters statewide still recorded the second highest harvest total on record with 21,974 birds. This total falls just short of the all-time record set last year of 23,341 birds.
Similar results were seen in Carteret County; according to the 2020 report, a total of 180 turkeys were harvested in the county. In 2021, however, 175 were harvested.
WRC upland game bird biologist Chris Kreh said last year’s record harvest was “almost certainly due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, when stay-at-home orders and lifestyle changes led to a large increase in hunting pressure.”
“This year’s high harvest may be partly due to the ongoing pandemic, but it also likely resulted in part from 2019’s hatch that produced an abundance of turkeys across the state,” he said.
To put this year’s wild turkey harvest in perspective, Mr. Kreh compared it to the average harvest of the last three years. Each season was five weeks, including one week for youth hunters under the age of 18.
The results included the following conclusions:
· Harvest statewide was 10.7% higher.
· Harvest during the week-long youth season was 17.7% higher.
· Harvest in the mountains was 2.6% lower.
· Harvest in the piedmont was 4.6% higher.
· Harvest in the coastal region was 23% higher.
· Harvest on game lands was 12.6% higher.
The increase in harvest in the coastal region was also reflected in the top five counties where turkeys were harvested: Duplin (780), Pender (583), Bladen (526), Halifax (519) and Columbus counties (513). No other counties had more than 500 turkeys harvested.
Jakes, which are one-year-old male turkeys, typically make up 12-20% of the reported harvest, but comprised only 8.8% of the harvest this year. This is likely because of low reproduction numbers in 2020, resulting in less one-year-old turkeys in the population.
More information about this year’s wild turkey harvest by county, game land, hunting implement and youth hunt can be viewed at the agency’s website www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Birds/Wild-Turkey#2489431-harvestbrreports.
The commission posts annual harvest summaries on its website for all game species, as well as live harvest reports at the website www.ncwildlife.org/Hunting/Big-Game-Harvest-Reporting, which are available anytime throughout the hunting season.
