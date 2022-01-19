Carteret County reports highest positivity of pandemic at 23.5%

CARTERET COUNTY — The county added 392 new COVID-19 cases over the long MLK holiday weekend, with the positivity percent of 23.5% the highest seen in Carteret County during the pandemic.
County offices were closed Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so Wednesday’s report was the first issued since Friday. There were no new deaths reported, keeping the total at 107. However, Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported a near-record 24 COVID-positive hospitalizations.
Of those hospitalized, the majority, 16 are fully vaccinated and eight are not fully vaccinated.
There were 276 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon, a drop from Friday’s 459 active cases. Since March 2020, there have been 10,559 positive cases recorded in Carteret County.
The percent positivity rate of 23.5%, though the highest seen in the pandemic for Carteret County, was below the statewide rate of 35.9%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.