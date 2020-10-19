Investigation continues into Walmart bomb threat

MOREHEAD CITY — Law enforcement officials continue to investigate a bomb threat made Saturday at Walmart Supercenter off Highway 24.
“Due to our continuing investigation into the Walmart incident on October 17, we cannot release any further information at this time,” Morehead City Police Capt. Tim Guthrie said Monday.
Officials from Morehead City and the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Bomb Squad responded to the threat at 11:14 a.m. Saturday. The store was evacuated and the entrances blocked off so law enforcement could investigate.
“Officers arrived on scene and immediately began to evacuate businesses,” Morehead City Police Lt. Trent Johnson said after responding to the scene Saturday. “Once the building was cleared of all patrons and employees, we made contact with several agencies to assist us with this investigation.”
Walmart employees waited outside in the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot and other nearby areas while the investigation continued inside the store.
The scene was cleared at 6:34 p.m. Saturday. The store remained closed the remainder of the evening and reopened at 7 a.m. Sunday.
