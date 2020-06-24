Carteret County continues litter cleanup efforts

BEAUFORT — While some litter cleanup efforts have been sidetracked due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, others are continuing as Carteret County strives to be clean and free of trash.
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners heard an update from Carteret Big Sweep coordinator Dee Smith during the board’s regular meeting June 15. Ms. Smith gave the board an overview of accomplishments from the past year in combatting litter issues, as well as next steps and other goals.
“In the past year, we have worked with local and state governments, schools and universities, civic organizations, businesses, families, individuals and many more,” Ms. Smith reported. “Our 2019 data show that we had 1,950 volunteers pick up 15,051 pounds, over 27.6 miles walked and 34,197 individual (pieces of trash).
“This is just what has been recorded on our data sheets. There have been a lot more efforts that weren’t turned in to our data collection,” she continued.
Ms. Smith said the No. 1 trash item collected was cigarette butts, the same as in years’ past. The second most common item was plastic beverage bottles and the No. 3 trash item was food wrappers.
“If we were to add up all of the plastic items, that outweighs cigarette butts,” she noted. “So although cigarette butts are No. 1, all the plastic together would outweigh cigarette butts.”
Roadside litter continues to be a major issue and is consistently cited as residents’ biggest trash concern, Ms. Smith said. She said she and her team have been working to identify, when possible, where roadside litter originates and stopping it at its source.
One way other counties have reduced roadside trash is to charge a fee for uncovered loads at solid waste dump sites. Ms. Smith said several counties have successfully implemented such a fee, though she did not know the specific amount they charge.
“This has worked really great in some places. The fees go back to help litter pickup on streets,” she said. “…Those (fees) were implemented to charge people that came into the communal sites with an uncovered load on their vehicle to … encourage load covering and reduce those flyaway items.”
County commissioners said they may consider an uncovered load fee. They said it is also important to continue enforcing existing litter laws.
“We can’t redirect behavior without some kind of consequences,” Commissioner Mark Mansfield said.
Ms. Smith agreed and said “education and enforcement” are the keys to helping end litter. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office currently has one dedicated deputy who serves as a solid waste enforcement officer.
Many of Carteret Big Sweep’s events this year were canceled or altered because of the pandemic, but Ms. Smith said residents can still do their part by participating in solo or family cleanups. She said residents can also share information on social media and do other outreach efforts, as well.
Several residents submitted public comments addressing litter issues this month. The comments were read aloud by County Manager Tommy Burns at the beginning of the commissioners’ meeting and came from several county environmentalists, including Michael Murdoch, Crystal Coast Waterkeeper Larry Baldwin, Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Executive Director Lisa Rider and others.
Some of the public comments called on the board of commissioners to do more to combat litter, saying they had not noticed an improvement in roadside trash and other problem areas.
“We are not making much process in our battle to keep Carteret County clean,” Mr. Murdoch’s letter read, in part. “Litter, most of it plastics, continues to pile up along our roads and along our shoreline. The litter of many is left to the few of us to clean up. Yes, we made valiant efforts to clean up, but often the trash is quickly back down in just a few days.”
Mr. Murdoch and others gave commissioners several suggested action items to address litter, but the board did not take any action on the matter.
The board also did the following June 15:
- Approved a request to rezone a 20.682-acre property at 163 Page Lane, Newport, from R-20 (single-family residential) district to LIW (light industrial wholesale) district.
- Held a public hearing, during which nobody spoke, and approved the five-year update to the Pamlico Sound Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
- Heard an annual report from Trillium Health Resources.
- Appointed members to county boards and commissions.
The board of commissioners also adopted the consent agenda, which included the following items:
- Approved the May 18 meeting minutes.
- Approved tax releases and refunds.
- Approved a letter of promulgation in support of the emergency operations plan and authority for the chairman to execute.
- Approved a contract for in-home aide services for the County Department of Social Services.
- Approved the fiscal year 2021 Home and Community Care Block Grant funding plan.
- Approved the school referendum bond order and public hearing resolutions.
- Approved the beach nourishment reserve budget amendment for $5,855,825.
- Approved revision to the FY2020 Home and Community Cares Block Grant as a result of effects of COVID-19.
- Approved the coronavirus relief fund grant project budget amendment of $1,380,349.
- Approved budget amendment in support of Federal Emergency Management Agency funds for Broad Creek EMS for $35,000.
- Approved change order No. 1 for Atlantic Harbor maintenance dredging and approval of corresponding budget amendment of $33,600.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.