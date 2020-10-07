First Presbyterian
Due to coronavirus safety precautions, First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will not hold its annual pumpkin sale this year.
Smyrna PHC
The Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church mission department will host a yard sale, a few craft items and a bake from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, rain or shine. There will also be chocolate covered peanut butter pumpkins for sale.
Proceeds will be used to cover shipments costs, provide training and pack shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse that ships shoeboxes filled with toys, clothing and toiletries to needy children around the world.
Items to fill the shoeboxes will also be available for purchase, such as clothing for adults, shoes, toys, furniture and lots of this and that.
Those wanting to donate items for the sale can contact the church office at 252-729-7729 or Linda Smith at 252-728-0458.
Bethlehem UMC
Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bogue will host a drive-thru lunch from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Lunch will be served via pickup. The cost of meals will be $10. Plates will include eastern North Carolina-style pork barbecue, hush puppies, baked beans and coleslaw.
Holly Springs OFWB
Holly Springs Original Free Will Baptist Church in Newport will hold a benefit barbecue dinner sale beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 to help the family of Cody McGregor. Cody, 19, is presently on the liver transplant list at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The plates will cost $10 and include barbecue, coleslaw, baked beans and roll. There will also be a bake sale.
