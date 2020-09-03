Carteret Community College confirms first COVID-19 case

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College confirmed an individual “of the College community” has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release issued Thursday.
This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on campus, and the campus will remain open at this time, according to CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini.
“At this time, the College remains open to students and employees,” Dr. Mancini said. “We continue to take many precautions for the safety and well-being of our campus community and are pleased with the mask and social distancing compliance we have observed. We strongly encourage everyone to remain diligent in their efforts to stop the spread and to visit our website for COVID-19 updates at www.carteret.edu/COVID19.”
Dr. Mancini continued that the college is taking “every step possible to ensure the health and safety of its faculty, students and staff.”
The individual who has tested positive was last on campus the evening of Aug. 27. The person did not experience symptoms until Aug. 29 and the college was notified of the positive result Wednesday, according to college officials.
The individual is at home recovering from the virus and will remain in isolation until the requirements set by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services have been met. In addition, the college is working with the Carteret County Health Department, and anyone who was in contact with this person will be notified by college officials.
Dr. Mancini said the college will be following all Centers for Disease Control guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting and encourages everyone to continue following the CDC’s recommendations.
College officials encouraged students, faculty and staff to contact their physicians immediately if they have symptoms of COVID-19. If a person does not have a primary health care provider, are uninsured or their health care provider is not administering COVID-19 tests, they should contact the County Health Department at 252-728-8550 for information on how to get tested.
