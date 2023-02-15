BEAUFORT — More than 100 county public school students were recently named to the NC Eastern All District Band.
The 114 county students performed and participated in workshops at the NC Eastern All-District Band clinic and concert Feb. 3-4 at East Carolina University in Greenville.
Carteret County had 62 middle school winners and 52 high school band students selected through in-person auditions in Greenville on Jan. 14.
Despite being one of the smallest school districts represented, more than one-fourth of all student winners came from Carteret County, far exceeding the highest number of students from other districts, according to school officials. The Eastern District consists of schools east of Interstate I-95. All Carteret County middle and high schools had student winners.
Visiting clinicians and directors for the high school honor bands were Carteret County natives and products of the Carteret County public school system. First Lt. Brandon Hults with the US Air Force directed the 11th and 12th Grade Honors Band. He is a flight officer and one of the conductors for the US Air Force Band, stationed in Washington, DC. He is a graduate of West Carteret High School, East Carolina University, University of Arkansas and Michigan State University.
Daniel Scott, Director of Bands at Cambridge High School in Atlanta, Ga., was the conductor of the 9th and 10th Grade Honors Band. He is a graduate of West Carteret High School, Western Carolina University and the University of Georgia.
