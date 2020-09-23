Prayer and worship
Prayer leaders and worship teams from several Carteret County churches will continue to meet Wednesday through Monday at All Saints Anglican Church near Newport. The meetings are being held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. each night, with the exception of Saturday, when the meeting will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in conjunction with The Return national prayer event being held at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The simulcast of The Return will be shown at All Saints Anglican Church and South Banks Church near Morehead City.
LifePoint Church
LifePoint Church of Morehead City will host a yard sale fundraiser for the church’s worship teams to purchase needed equipment. The yard sale will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church, which meets at 5058 Highway 70 in Morehead City in a building behind the Waffle House.
The church is offering in-person services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday and a livestream on Facebook and YouTube. The church has begun offering small group gatherings, as well.
Prayer event
There will be a prayer event at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport at 5 p.m. Sunday. Newport Harvest Church is hosting the gathering for the community. The contact person is Pastor Aaron Waters at 252-777-0147.
Core Creek UMC
Core Creek United Methodist Church will continue its drive-in worship at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday through September.
The church will also continue its drive-in prayer daily from 5 to 6 p.m. Drive up to the church and a member of the church’s prayer team will pray with individuals while they remain in their car. For more information, call the church at 252-342-5562.
Bethlehem UMC
Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bogue will host a drive-thru lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Lunch will be served via pickup only. The cost of meals will be $10. Plates will include eastern North Carolina-style pork barbecue, hush puppies, baked beans and coleslaw.
