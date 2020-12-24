Salvation Army raises captain, funds for needy after difficult year

MOREHEAD CITY — Capt. Jamie Goldfarb with The Salvation Army had an uplifting experience, literally, Wednesday when she was raised into the air on a scissor lift to generate donations for The Salvation Army during the organization’s #RescueChristmas Challenge.
Capt. Goldfarb and her husband, Maj. Aaron Goldfarb, set a goal of $25,000 to make up for a loss in donations during this year’s Red Kettle campaign.
By 2 p.m., Capt. Goldfarb’s efforts had garnered $76,115, triple their goal. Plus, funds were continuing to come in.
“We didn’t expect this kind of response,” Maj. Goldfarb said. “Thank you to everyone who stopped by and supported this. This is a testimony to how much Carteret County loves their community and helps their neighbors.”
The lift was placed in the Golden Corral parking lot on Arendell Street, and the group also had the mobile canteen on hand to distribute hot chocolate and provide Christmas music. Red kettles were placed at various locations near the lift for donors to provide cash. Credit card machines were available, as well.
Capt. Goldfarb went up in the air at 9 a.m. and came down about 1:30 p.m., once the original goal was met.
Maj. Goldfarb said the Red Kettle campaign has struggled this year because of a lack of volunteer bell ringers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the Wednesday fundraiser, Capt. Goldfarb said the campaign was down about $29,000 from last year.
Funds from the Red Kettle campaign, one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for The Salvation Army, go to help residents in need of financial assistance with rent, utilities, food, toys for children, gifts for adults and emergency disaster services.
With the Red Kettle campaign ending Thursday, Maj. Goldfarb said they realized they would not make up such a deficit. Capt. Goldfarb said when she was praying about what to do, she came up with the idea of going up in the lift.
“I felt like the Lord showed me to do something big,” she said. “This is what came to mind.”
Thankfully, the weather cooperated with sunny conditions and temperatures climbing into the upper 50’s.
So what did Capt. Goldfarb take up with her to spend the day in the air?
“I have a blanket, a chair, bottles of water, Kleenex, hand sanitizer and Chapstick,” Capt. Goldfarb said Wednesday morning as she prepared to go up.
She added that she was allowed to come down for a bathroom and food break.
Those still wanting to donate toward the effort can mail checks to The Salvation Army, with a note in the memo line that it is for RescueChristmas. Mail checks to P.O. Box 399, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.