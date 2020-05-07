Marine Corps honors health care professionals with flyover

MOREHEAD CITY — Hospital workers at Carteret Health Care were treated to a Marine Corps flyover Thursday afternoon.
The U.S. Marine Corps’ 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point celebrated health care professionals and their fight against COVID-19 with a flyover of several eastern North Carolina facilities Thursday.
The staff of CHC got to witness the flyover just after noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.