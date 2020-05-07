Marine Corps honors health care professionals with flyover

Carteret Health Care workers watch a flyover of military jets Thursday afternoon from the front lawn of the hospital off Arendell Street in Morehead City. The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point coordinated the flyover to show support for health care workers across eastern North Carolina. (Michelle Lee photo)

MOREHEAD CITY — Hospital workers at Carteret Health Care were treated to a Marine Corps flyover Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Marine Corps’ 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point celebrated health care professionals and their fight against COVID-19 with a flyover of several eastern North Carolina facilities Thursday.

The staff of CHC got to witness the flyover just after noon. 

Carteret Health Care workers stand in front of the hospital in Morehead City to watch a Marine Corps flyover honoring health care professionals Thursday. (Michelle Lee photo)

