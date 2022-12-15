NEWPORT — One man’s efforts to honor veterans during their last days of life at the Crystal Coast Hospice House has earned him top state and national awards.
Gary Roberson, past president of VFW Post 8986 Auxiliary in Newport, received the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary Outstanding Volunteer of the Year awards for the state and nation. He received the state award in June and the national award in October.
Roberson, 77, known for his quiet and gentle nature, said he was surprised and honored to receive the awards.
“I didn’t know they had such a thing prior to receiving them,” he said Dec. 14. “I consider it a privilege and an honor to give a veteran a final sendoff.”
Unbeknownst to Roberson, he was nominated for the state award after texting the state VFW auxiliary headquarters to check on how to properly report his volunteer hours. When those at the headquarters heard what he was doing, this led to his nomination and eventual selection as state and national winner.
Roberson started honoring veterans at the facility about three years ago by handing out cards that thanked them for their service. This evolved into presenting them a certificate and holding a pinning ceremony in their room.
The veterans are in the final stages of a terminal illness, so sometimes they are comatose, but Roberson believes many of them are aware of what he is doing.
“One time I was doing the ceremony and I always tell them I would like to salute them for their service and wish them safe passage to their final duty station. This man had his eyes closed, but when I saluted, he lifted his arm and saluted,” he said. “That kind of hit me. He or she may be comatose, but I believe they can hear every sound.”
In most cases, family members or friends are present for the ceremony. A social worker asks veterans or their family members if they would like Roberson to perform a ceremony prior to him conducting them.
“Many times, I’ve had wives break down and cry and thank me,” he said. “If the veteran is alert and feels up to it, I’ll spend time chatting with them. I think many times a veteran just likes to talk to another veteran.”
Roberson served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1976. He’s a charter member of the Newport VFW Auxiliary. He served as the post’s president from 2019-22 and now serves as a trustee.
Roberson said he started volunteering at the Hospice House after his mother-in-law and a few friends stayed there. His wife, Darlene, also volunteers. He not only works with veterans, but helps out greeting at the front desk, picking up meals from Carteret Health Care and transporting them to the facility, taking temperatures or whatever else is needed. His passion, however, is honoring fellow veterans.
His love for veterans has led him to not only serve them inside the facility, but at their homes through the home hospice program. For the past two years on Veterans Day, he has taken blankets in the shape of American flags and other items to veterans being served by hospice in their homes.
“The first year, my wife and I visited four veterans in their homes. This year, I got eight of my buddies (with VFW), and we took blankets and goodies to more homes,” he said.
Those who work with Roberson, like Winifred Clarke, clinical manager at Hospice House, said he is deserving of the awards.
“He’s a selfless man in every sense of the word,” Clarke said. “He’s a dedicated veteran who loves veterans. He has extended himself in a very quiet and unassuming way to make sure fellow veterans are honored for their service to our country. Gary is so remarkable and very understated. He doesn’t call attention to himself, and he’s very respectful of every veteran.”
Roberson estimates he has conducted at least 100 pinning ceremonies and plans to continue as long as the Hospice House needs him.
“It is very rewarding, and I will do this as long as I can,” he said.
