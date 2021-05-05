National Day of Prayer
A National Day of Prayer team has scheduled four events for Carteret and adjacent counties Thursday.
Three prayer services will be held at noon, with a fourth, larger event planned for 6:30 p.m. at Carteret County Speedway in Peletier.
The noon events will be at Encounter 61 Church on Emerald Isle, New Creations Worship Center in Havelock and TJ’s in Swansboro.
For the evening event at Carteret County Speedway, gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for parking and early worship by the Encounter 61 praise team. Prayer will last until about 7:15 p.m., followed by worship led by different praise teams. The gathering is expected to end about 8:30 p.m. Those attending should bring their own chairs to set up on the lawn. Refreshments will be available at the café on the grounds.
The roots of National Day of Prayer began with the first call to prayer in 1775, when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation. In 1952, President Harry Truman signed National Day of Prayer into law as an annual event. In 1988, the law was amended by President Ronald Reagan to permanently set the day as the first Thursday in May.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will sponsor its monthly movie night at 6 p.m. Friday. The movie this month is Ratatouille. Popcorn and water will be served.
Mother's Day will be celebrated at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service with a child dedication.
Church members will be doing projects in the community Saturday, May 15 as part of Operation Inasmuch, a worldwide ministry of compassion to communities.
Armed Forces Day will be observed with photographs of active duty military members at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 16.
The church will celebrate graduates during the 10:45 a.m. worship service, Sunday, May 23. There will be a concluding ceremony for the Awana children at 4:30 p.m. Parents and visitors are welcome. Awana clubs will resume in the fall. Call the church for information.
The church will offer vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 28-July 2 and a day camp Monday through Friday, July 26-30.
Set Me Free Community Event
The Empowering Youth and Families Program, along with N.C. State University Cooperative Extension and Carteret County 4-H, will sponsor the Carteret County Set Me Free Community Event from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Cstone Church in Morehead City. The meeting will focus on substance abuse prevention.
Speakers will include County Sheriff Asa Buck, Scott Guthrie and Shannon Rudisill. There will also be a time to talk with representatives from various organizations, including the County Health Department, Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department.
There will be a medication drop-off, hosted by the MCPD. There will also be a NARCAN informational demonstration.
Israeli dance workshops
Havelock Baptist Church will host Israeli dance workshops beginning at noon each Saturday. There will also be a time of food and fellowship. Those attending are invited to bring a vegetarian dish to share.
For more information, call or text 252-251-0062.
Full Gospel Businessmen
The Morehead City Chapter of Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America will hold a prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Cox’s Family Restaurant in Morehead City.
The group will also meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at Cox’s Restaurant. The guest speaker will be Pastor Zack Sanders of Cstone Church in Morehead City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.