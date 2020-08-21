Bally receives grant to expand business in old SPX Flow building

NEWPORT — Bally Refrigerated Boxes is expanding its business in Carteret County, thanks in part to a state Building Reuse Grant with local matching funds.
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners Monday approved a $10,000 local match required for the company to receive the grant, which is through the N.C. Department of Commerce. The board held a required public hearing on the matter during its regular monthly meeting at the administration complex in Beaufort.
Nobody spoke during the public hearing, but County Economic Development Director Don Kirkman introduced the matter to commissioners and the public Monday on behalf of Bally. He said the state has tentatively approved a $200,000 Building Reuse Grant to help the company expand into the former SPX Flow building on Hankinson Drive, off Highway 24.
“(It’s) a grant program that the state offers to companies that are adding jobs and expanding their physical facilities, because the building needs a tremendous amount of investment for renovation to improve it to the standards that Bally will require,” Mr. Kirkman said of the company’s expansion plans, known as “Project Icebox.”
With the required 5% local match approved by commissioners, Mr. Kirkman said a committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider final approval of the grant.
SPX Flow shuttered its manufacturing facility in April, taking 55 jobs with it. According to information from the County Register of Deeds office, Bally acquired the former SPX Flow property in July for $2,349,000.
Mr. Kirkman said Bally has exceeded manufacturing capacity at its current facility on Little 9 Road and needs a larger space if it wants to continue to grow.
In addition to the funds to be used for renovating the building, the grant also provides assistance for training new workers. As a condition of receiving the grant, Bally is obligated to hire at least 49 new employees over the next two years.
“I will share with you that they actually plan to hire more than that, roughly 80 employees over the next three years,” Mr. Kirkman said. “…With the growth of Bally at the former SPX building site, the company will essentially replace all of the jobs that were lost when SPX Flow closed earlier this year.”
Mr. Kirkman noted Bally Refrigerated Boxes is the county’s largest manufacturing employer with more than 200 full-time employees. The company, which was founded in Bally, Pa., and moved to Carteret County in 1995, manufactures walk-in coolers, freezers and other related products.
