New social services director targets mental health, substance abuse as top priorities

BEAUFORT — Addressing mental health and substance abuse issues are top priorities new Carteret County Department of Social Services Director Jessica Adams plans to address.
“The mental health and substance abuse crisis impacts many aspects of the work we do. I believe that finding new ways to work with our community partners to address those issues is imperative moving forward,” she said during an email interview May 14.
“I envision that DSS will work together with our community partners to find new and improved ways to address challenging social problems to improve the safety and well-being of the citizens we serve,” she continued.
Ms. Adams, the former DSS director for Jones County, started her new position May 10. She replaces former Director Clint Lewis, who retired March 31.
Since starting her new job, Ms. Adams said she has been on a steep learning curve to study what is already being done in the county.
“I’m spending the first few weeks of the job seeking to understand,” she said. “I’m getting to know the employees, stakeholders and other department heads. I’m meeting with agency leadership and reviewing performance measures, the budget and other pertinent information to understand where we are and how the agency is performing. I’m also learning about the county-specific processes and ways of conducting county business.”
Ms. Adams said she’s enjoyed meeting the new staff and getting to know the community.
“Based on what I’ve seen so far, the staff at DSS are doing a good job working to meet the needs of our clients,” she said.
As far as the high turnover rate at DSS, both in the county and nationwide, Ms. Adams admitted she didn’t have an easy answer.
“The nature of the work is often difficult and takes an emotional toll on employees,” she said. “While I don’t have all the answers, I believe there are things that we can do to improve retention like addressing secondary trauma for employees, actively working to improve morale during difficult times and continuing to provide good leadership.”
Ms. Adams is a 14-year veteran of the social services system and has worked for Duplin, Lenoir and Jones counties. Her previous positions have included being a legal assistant, social worker, social work supervisor, social work program manager, interim director and DSS director.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology from East Carolina University and is a graduate of the Local Government Federal Credit Union Fellows through UNC-School of Government.
She and her husband Eric have two daughters, ages 11 and 7, and one son, age 4.
For now, Ms. Adams is commuting from her home in Duplin County as she and her husband look for a house in Carteret County.
“We are actively working with a local realtor to find a new home here in Carteret County,” she said. “All three children will be enrolled in Carteret County Schools this fall, which we are looking forward to.”
