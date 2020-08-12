Carteret County approaches 400 total COVID-19 cases

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County is nearing 400 total COVID-19 cases as health officials reported nine more confirmed cases Wednesday afternoon.
The additional cases bring the county’s total to 397 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March, of which 71 are considered active cases. In addition, five COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized at Carteret Health Care, and six county residents have died from complications related to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The county hit 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases July 1, meaning known cases have nearly quadrupled in less than a month and a half. An outbreak of COVID-19 among inmates at Carteret Correctional Center in Newport contributed 76 to the county’s total cases.
As of Wednesday, the county reports completing 5,569 COVID-19 tests, with 4,860 negative results, three inconclusive and 309 tests awaiting results.
The county provides COVID-19 case updates via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and the Carteret County Health Department and Carteret County Government Facebook pages by about 4 p.m. weekdays. The county’s website also contains a map showing cases broken down by zip code.
