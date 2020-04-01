CARTERET COUNTY — In a special meeting held via conference call Tuesday, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners approved a series of capital project requests for the school system to carry out while students are out of the classroom until at least Friday, May 15.
The projects include painting, flooring, door upgrades, paving and HVAC upgrades at several county schools. The projects total $601,512, which county commissioners approved in the form of a budget amendment.
As County Manager Tommy Burns told commissioners, the projects are part of the school system’s 2020-21 budget request, so although the funds are being spent this fiscal year, they will be reflected in the upcoming year’s budget. With the commissioners’ approval, the projects will go through the bidding process for officials select contractors to carry out the work.
Carteret County Schools Interim Superintendent Richie Paylor said the school system felt it was a good opportunity to get a head start on some projects because students are out of the classroom until at least May 15 per an executive order by Gov. Roy Cooper aimed at limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“This makes a lot of sense for us to go ahead and get started on some of these projects, to go ahead and get them knocked out and pace ourselves for summer,” Mr. Paylor said.
The commissioners approved the capital request and corresponding budget amendment with minimal discussion.
In a release following the commissioners’ decision, County Board of Education Chairman John McLean said, “These projects are in the school system’s 2020-2021 budget request and the work needs to be done. Now, with the Commissioners approval, the projects will be bid and the work will be done much sooner.”
The full list of projects and their associated costs are:
- Painting: Atlantic Elementary, $85,707; Harkers Island Elementary, $61,785; Bridges School, $343,020.
- Flooring: Broad Creek Middle dining and band room, $35,000.
- Gym floors: Beaufort Elementary, $20,000; Newport Elementary, $20,000; Bogue Sound Elementary, $20,000.
- Paving: Morehead City Middle exit, $16,000; Newport Elementary parking lot, $8,000.
- Doors: Newport Middle, $43,000.
- HVAC projects: Harkers Island Elementary cafeteria, $40,000; Newport Elementary gym, $95,000; Smyrna Elementary 300 building, $83,000; Beaufort Middle PE room, $24,000; Morehead City Primary cafeteria, $16,000.
