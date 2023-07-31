NEWPORT — The Board of Directors of the Crystal Coast Hospice House (CCHH) recently appointed Kay Coole as its new executive director, according to a press release issued July 31.
“We look forward to having her lead the organization and advance its mission to provide outstanding hospice and end of life care for patients and their families from throughout our eastern North Carolina region,” stated a CCHH Board of Directors letter regarding her appointment.
Coole replaces Charlie Miller who held the position as the executive director for the past eight years. Miller resigned June 30 to become the full-time executive pastor of Island Church in Emerald Isle. He had been serving as a part-time pastor, and his full-time position took effect July 1, necessitating the need to step down as CC Hospice House executive director.
Coole’s designation followed a unanimous vote of the board at its meeting on July 19. She had previously served as interim executive director.
“Kay possesses all the qualities, skills, experience and values that will make her a genuine success as executive director and which will in turn benefit the organization and most importantly the patients we serve,” Dick Brvenik, chair of the board, said in the press release. “We are fortunate to have a person of this caliber to lead the Crystal Coast Hospice House as we celebrate our 10-year anniversary and to work with the board and staff to achieve even greater success moving forward.”
Coole has been with the administration of the CC Hospice House since July 2016 as office coordinator. That role included serving as events coordinator for the annual Gingerbread Festival and the Crystal Coast Hospice House Golf Tournament.
Prior to joining the CC Hospice House, she worked in academia and the pharmaceutical industry in research and development, where she gained valuable management skills as well as expertise in quality monitoring and improvement, facilities and resource management and budget management. Coole has also served on numerous nonprofit boards with an interest in improving lives and communities.
She said she looks forward to strengthening relationships and raising awareness within the five-county community which the organization supports. Coole further wants to work closely with the board as well as other community leaders to ensure high-quality hospice care for all patients and their families.
Coole resides in Newport with her husband, Thor, and the couple enjoys the coastal community with all its beauty and recreational opportunities, the press release stated.
