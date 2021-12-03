Bogue Sounds Elementary School dedicates lending library to terminally ill Newport boy

OCEAN — A new lending library at Bogue Sound Elementary School off Highway 24 bears the name of Chance Wiles, a 6-year-old Newport boy who has lived his entire life with a fatal disease.
The school dedicated the library, Chance’s Lending Library, to Chance in a ceremony Tuesday morning.
Angela Wiles, Chance’s mother, said her son, diagnosed with Walker-Warburg Syndrome, got the first book, which was about Christmas as he loves holidays.
The syndrome affects Chance’s brain, eyes and muscles. He’s undergone multiple brain surgeries, suffers from seizures and has lost part of his eyesight.
Ryerson Unlimited, a woodworking company in Bogue, made and donated the box to house the library. Students and others in the community can take books to read and add them, as well, like other Little Free Library locations.
The project has been in the works for months since Chance virtual attendedkindergarten at the school last year.
Ms. Wiles said she mentioned it to his kindergarten teacher, Morgan Shaffer, who thought it was a good idea.
“I didn’t know until right before the dedication that they named it after Chance,” Ms. Wiles said. “I cried the whole ceremony.”
Many of the students at BSES came out for the dedication of the lending library, which is right at the entrance to the school.
“It’s not just elementary school books,” Ms. Wiles added. “There’s a big variety. It’s great for people who maybe don’t have access to a public library. I really just had a rough idea and everyone else took off with it and made it work,” she said.
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson attended the dedication, as did some County Board of Education members and many of the parents involved with the BSES parent-teacher organization.
Ms. Wiles said she was very grateful to the school system, the PTO, school staff, including principal Jenny Bell, and to Tom Ryerson and his employees, who built the box. Ryerson Unlimited also built a number of items on display in the school, including a glider, Ms. Wiles said.
The mother painted the library box, including phrases on the panels that incorporate the words “chance” and “reading,” such as “Chances are today is a good day to read.” Other themes include Dr. Seuss.
“It was such a great day,” Ms. Wiles said, “and it was on Giving Tuesday, which was perfect.”
Chance loves books.
“It’s his No. 1 favorite thing to do,” she said. “He can’t do a ton of things, so I read to him all the time. He loves it.
“He has an iPad and I find famous actors reading books for him. We have so many books I don’t know where to put them all. We have all kinds of books, sensory things he can touch, regular books,” she continued.
Reading helps keep him calm, too, she added.
Ms. Bell said Thursday Ms. Wiles is a “wonderful mother” and involved in the school. She appreciates Ms. Wiles’ efforts to get the library in place, even though Chance is not attending school now and is being taught at home.
“Some of the students have already been stopping by and picking up books,” she said. “There’s something very special and mysterious about this. Some of the students had seen Chance virtually, and they were very excited to see him in person. We just want to thank everyone for doing this.”
In a post on the school’s Facebook page, the school said, “Thank you, Ryerson Unlimited and Ms. Angela for your dedication to our community.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.