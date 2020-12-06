Decoy Festival, Waterfowl Weekend adapt for successful event amid pandemic

HARKERS ISLAND —Talk to enough people Saturday afternoon at the Core Sound Decoy Festival and you heard some version of “pleasantly surprised.”
The event, in its 33rd year and held in conjunction with the annual Waterfowl Weekend at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, looked much different than previous iterations.
Gone were the big crowds and hustle and bustle on Harkers Island. In their place was a laid-back event during the coronavirus pandemic, held mostly outdoors under a partly cloudy sky with temperatures approaching 60 degrees.
“It’s been a great experience, said Corey Lawrence, whose father, David, co-founded the Core Sound Decoy Carvers Guild. “I’ve really liked the flow. As a vendor, there has been just enough people come through and it’s given me the opportunity to talk to everyone I’ve wanted to speak to and not feel rushed. I think people have felt pretty comfortable.”
While she may have wished for a “normal” decoy festival, June Bryan also appreciated the relaxed nature of an event, which stood in stark contrast to past years, when parking, and personal space inside the guild building was hard to come by.
“It’s been very enjoyable,” she said. “We’ve had time to visit with folks from all over. The worst thing would be if we didn’t get to visit with each other and see our friends that we haven’t seen since this time last year.”
Carvers tailgated in the front yard of the guild and set up their decoys on tables behind their trucks. The new setup didn’t dissuade collectors.
Mr. Lawrence, a Harkers Island native who has been involved with the festival his entire life, was one of many carvers who recalled a successful day selling work.
“I haven’t sold what I do in a normal year, but I’ve done pretty well,” Greg Sorrell of Greenville said. “This has been a good show.”
Mr. Sorrell was celebrating his 10th year at the event, while Casey Arthur of Beaufort has been involved for six years.
“I think it’s going really well, especially considering everything,” Mr. Arthur said. “There has been a good amount of foot traffic.”
Matt Pitman of Tusk, also in his sixth year, was “happy they were able to put something on.”
Organizers feared “something” would be closer to “nothing” as they looked at weather forecasts earlier in the week. Storms with wind gusts of more than 30 mph came through in the early Saturday morning hours, but cleared out in time for vendors to set up.
“The weather made all the difference,” Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center Executive Director Karen Amspacher said. “All week we sweated, worried, stressed out, but we got lucky.”
The director reported the day was more than she could have hoped for.
“It is so much better than I thought it would be,” Amspacher said. “I think it is the best possible day we could have pulled off. People were anxious to get outside. In this crazy year, anything you can pull off should be celebrated.”
Melinda Lewis has visited Waterfowl Weekend for most of her life as an island native and was at the museum Friday night to enjoy the Christmas lights and Gallery of Trees. She returned Saturday and planned on coming back Sunday.
“I still love it,” she said. “It’s different, but I love that you can be outside. It’s been fun just walking around seeing everybody, trying to figure out who they are behind the mask. I’m glad they’re having it. It wouldn’t be the same without it.”
Precautions were taken by the museum with temperatures checked before visitors could enter, and masks and social distancing encouraged.
Dr. Stanley Rule said the guild agonized over if, and how, the decoy festival should be held during the pandemic.
“It is such a precious part of our culture, so we held meetings every month right up to the weekend,” the guild board member said. “There were times where it looked like we might not do it. I’m happy we were able to do it responsibly, including the competition, and look after our vendors.”
In addition to tailgating in the front yard, the competition was held in the garage next to the building with the doors remaining open. The silent auction was also entirely replaced by an online auction at HouseAuctionCompany.com.
Worries of a severely limited competition were quickly put to rest as 160 entries, including those of the International Wildfowl Carvers Association from Georgia, Alabama, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and other states were mailed in or dropped off.
Most competitions across the country were shut down this year due to the pandemic, making the local decoy festival one of the few available to carvers.
“We feared we wouldn’t have many birds,” Dr. Rule said. “We’re pleasantly surprised.”
